Dahisar school kids thank their parents

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:30 IST

The event was aimed at honouring all parents and celebrate the values that bind families from one generation to the next.

Students were very excited to prepare cards for their parents, thanking them for giving all they require in their life.

Through the event, the school commemorated parenthood and appreciated all parents , including grandparents, as well as their contribution to society.

The school thanked the parents and guardians of children, who helped the school authorities in the process of education.

Students enjoy rain dance party at school

Seven Square Academy, Mira Road, recently organised a rain dance party for students of the pre-primary section. The children came dressed in their rain jackets.

Since it was a sunny day, children were curious to see where the rain would come from. Water was released from the terrace, simulating a rain-like atmosphere. Children danced in the water with upbeat music playing in the background.

The students also made paper boats that were released in a makeshift pool.

Borivli school celebrates International Tiger Day

St Xavier’s High School, Borivli, recently celebrated International Tiger Day to raise awareness about the conservation of the animal and protecting its habitat.

As part of the celebrations, students from the nursery section to Class 5 participated in mask-making and poster-making competitions, highlighting the importance of saving our national animal for a better ecosystem.

Tiger protection: School raises awareness

St Mary’s High School, Dahisar, recently celebrated International Tiger Day to promote the protection of the animal and its habitats.

On the occasion, students participated in fancy dress and poster making competitions, which were based on the topic of saving tigers.

The school wanted to raise awareness for tiger conservation and promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of the big cats.

Through the event, the school highlighted the conflict that threatens the world’s remaining wild tigers and the major problems of communities living in or near forests that are inhabited by the wild cats.

