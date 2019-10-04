Mime act brings the tempest to life

mumbai

Oct 04, 2019

Students of Helen O’Grady International recently organised mime performances of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. The show relied only on visual elements, the performers’ expressions, body language, and music to narrate the story. The play was conceptualized by Ms Arpita Mittal, India CEO and Director, Helen O’Grady International.The students performances received a positive response from the audience.

Students and faculty from Thakur International School; Don Bosco High School, Borivali; St. Xavier’s High School, Goregaon; Thakur Public School; Gundecha Education Academy, Kandivli; and Universal High School, Dahisar came to watch the school production. Yogini Suvarna, principal of Thakur Public School, Kandivli, was present at the event. “While watching the play, I felt like I was at the Globe Theatre [in London].”

Arti Desai, principal, Lokhandwala Foundation School, Kandivli, said, “Every actor had perfect expressions and it was mesmerizing.” “We were apprehensive about how the students would perform Shakespeare without words. But the students’ expressions were so powerful,” said Flovi D’Souza, principal, Don Bosco School, Borivli.

The head coordinator of Thakur International School said, “The show had us on the edge of our seats throughout the evening.”

Oct 04, 2019