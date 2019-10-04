e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Mime act brings the tempest to life

The play relied only on visual elements and music to narrate the story.

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students of Helen O’Grady International recently organised mime performances of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest.
Students of Helen O’Grady International recently organised mime performances of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. (HT Photo)
         

Students of Helen O’Grady International recently organised mime performances of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. The show relied only on visual elements, the performers’ expressions, body language, and music to narrate the story. The play was conceptualized by Ms Arpita Mittal, India CEO and Director, Helen O’Grady International.The students performances received a positive response from the audience.

Students and faculty from Thakur International School; Don Bosco High School, Borivali; St. Xavier’s High School, Goregaon; Thakur Public School; Gundecha Education Academy, Kandivli; and Universal High School, Dahisar came to watch the school production. Yogini Suvarna, principal of Thakur Public School, Kandivli, was present at the event. “While watching the play, I felt like I was at the Globe Theatre [in London].”

Arti Desai, principal, Lokhandwala Foundation School, Kandivli, said, “Every actor had perfect expressions and it was mesmerizing.” “We were apprehensive about how the students would perform Shakespeare without words. But the students’ expressions were so powerful,” said Flovi D’Souza, principal, Don Bosco School, Borivli.

The head coordinator of Thakur International School said, “The show had us on the edge of our seats throughout the evening.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:54 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News