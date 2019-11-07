Mumbai School events: Green and clean Diwali for these students

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:15 IST

Students of St Xavier’s High School in Borivli spent their Diwali vacations working on projects to highlight environmental issues. They prepared working models on water, energy and soil conservation, rainwater harvesting and pollution control. These projects were then put on display when the school resumed.

Festive fever grips Bhiwandi school

New Era English High School in Bhiwandi organised games and contests for the students, ahead of Diwali. Students made greeting cards centred on various environmental themes such as pollution control and hazards of plastic use.

The supervisor, Sameer, selected the best ones and the winners were given prizes. Principal Irfan Momin expressed his appreciation for the participation of the students. The event concluded with a visit by school secretary Rajesh Sawant, who distributed sweets.

Fun space: Kids take part in art contest

Students of Ryan Christian School – ICSE, Borivli (West), recently made a trip to an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre in the city. The event was organised by the South Indian Education Society (SIES).

Children from the Montessori section participated in a colouring contest that was themed around space-related objects. The posters were then put on display.