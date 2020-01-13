Mumbai school events: School plays host to Museum on Wheels

mumbai

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:53 IST

Students race to the finish at sports day event

Rassaz International School, Mira Road, recently celebrated its annual sports day at the Aala Hazrat ground. The event commenced with felicitation of chairperson Raees Ahmed and chief guest Iqbal Thakur. Principal Shagufta Parkar lit the ceremonial torch followed by march past by all the four Houses. The principal laid emphasis on importance of sports in a student’s life in her welcome address. She administered the oath to the athletes and declared the sports meet open. A variety of races like the three- legged race, forward-backward race, hurdle race, relay, long and flat races among others were held. Intriguing events like field drills, lezim display, human pyramid and Pom Pom displays were also held. Topaz house won the trophy for the best march past and the Sapphire House received maximum points and took away the best house trophy.

Paper bag making workshop held at Dahisar school

St. Mary’s High School, Dahisar recently hosted the Camlin Kokuyo workshop for the students of Class 3 to Class 8. The workshop included a paper bag making activity. The students were guided about how to make eco-friendly paper bags with newspapers and chart papers. Students participated with great enthusiasm.

Sports day for tiny tots

St Lawrence High School, Borivili (West) recently organised an annual sports meet for the students of pre-primary section. The tiny tots participated in a host of sporting activities, such as rabbit race, bird race etc. The cleanliness race was also organised where children picked up the litter on their way while running the race. In the letter race, children were asked to identify the alphabet from a pile of letters and run the race. In the rabbit race, children mimicked the rabbit; hopped and moved towards the finishing line. Parents participated in Zumba dance and relay race and cheered for the students.

Students make a trip to Vasai candle factory

Mumbai Seven Eleven Scholastic School, Mira Road, took its students from Class 6, 7 and 8 for a field trip to a candle factory in Vasai.

The students were welcomed by the staff and management of the factory. The session commenced with an introduction on how candles are made, followed by information on the process of packaging and distribution across the city.

Students then went around different areas of the factory and were introduced to different types of machines and witnessed candle-making. The staff of the factory first exhibited the burning of crude oil, following which they measured the wax according to the weight of the oil. They then cleaned the surface and gave the candle a shape on a flat surface. Once the wax was ready and melted, the fragrance of oil was added. The staff then attached the wick and poured the wax into it to secure the wick. The wick was cut after the wax was ready.

The factory management had arranged a question-answer session for the students and also gave them some candles as souvenirs.

School plays host to Museum on Wheels

St. Aloysius High School & Jr. College of Science & Commerce, Nallasopara, was recently host to Museum on Wheels, an initiative by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (Prince of Wales museum).

The museum bus exhibited the fossils of dinosaurs found in India. The museum team under the guidance of Simren George, the education facilitator, conducted a series of orientation programme, and postcard stamping activity with the students.

Newly designated YJ – Young Jourknows’ of the school covered the event and interviewed the organizers, teachers, students and parents. The museum was visited by over 4,500 young enthusiasts from in and around Naigaon and Virar.

Students bring ‘No. 1 relay team in state’ title to school

The victory of athletes from Bunts Sangha’s S M Shetty High School and Junior College stands testimony to the fact that the athletes worked hard and long to reach the top. The athletes from the school achieved the honour of being the Number 1 Relay Team in Maharashtra with their exceptional performance in the 4×100-metre relay race. The students also bagged the gold medal in DSO state-level athletics U14 relay competition at Satara. The athletes are Mayuresh Bagaytkar from Class 9, Akkshit Jethva from Class 7, Jayush Shetty from Class 8, and Sean Gonsalves, also from Class 8.