Mumbai school events: School tops science exhibit in H Ward

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:35 IST

Purushottam High School recently bagged the Best School Award in the H Ward science exhibition in the English medium school category for the fourth consecutive year. The award ceremony was held at St Anthony’s High School, Vakola recently. Around 80 schools participated in this mega-event organised by the secondary and higher secondary education department (west zone). The science exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Trilochan Gadli, a research scientist from BARC. The guests of honour for the opening day were Anil Sable, education officer, west zone and Fr Felix D’Souza. Purushottam High School won 15 prizes in Sahashaleya Upkram category and in science exhibition in various activities such as science fair, science play, folk dance, group singing, mono-acting, band, drawing and elocution to name a few.

The valedictory function was presided over by the chief guest Mrunesh Koli, research scientist BARC. Dr Aneel Murarka and actress Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha were the guests of honour.

Purushottam High School won five prizes in the science exhibition and was felicitated as the Best School whereas SS Sahney School bagged the second Best School award and KES Hansbhugra High School won the third Best School award. National Girls High School and Jr. College won the Best School Award in Junior college category; Anjuman Islam Girls School and Jr. College won the second Best School and Anuyog Vidyalaya won the third Best School award.

The Savitribai Phule Adarsh Shikhshika Puraskar awardee and principal of Purushottam High School, Prema Kotian was felicitated by Sr. Siby, principal of the host school for receiving The Savitribai Phule Adarsh Shikhshika Puraskar from the state government in 2019-20.

Malad school children catch up with first woman pilot to cross Atlantic, Pacific in LSA

Aarohi Pandit, the first woman pilot in the world to cross both Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean solo in a Light Sports Aircraft (LSA) received a great welcome by the students and teachers of her alma mater at Ryan International School, Malad, recently. In an interactive session after her felicitation, students of all schools of the Ryan Group asked her questions on physical and mental capabilities needed for such circumnavigation, her arduous training in India and Greenland, and about ‘Mahi’, the aircraft she flew. At the session, Arohi also recounted anecdotes of her school life and expressed her gratitude to the founder- chairman of the school, AF Pinto, and Managing Director, Grace Pinto, for inspiring her to think big.

Annual Sports Day at Dahisar School

An annual sports day event was recently organised by St.Mary’s High School at a sports ground in Dahisar. Students took part in activities like book balancing, 80-metre and 800-metre running, long jump, shot put, discus throw and relay. Students from nursery to Class 10 participated in the event. The first-place winners were felicitated with gold medals and certificates. The third-place winners were felicitated with bronze medals and certificates.