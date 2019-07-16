Oh, beloved motherland

Oh! My beloved motherland,

To sing your pains, today I stand.

The majestic Himalayas in the North stand tall

The mighty oceans at your feet make a fall.

Ganga, Narmada, Godavari, Brahmaputra

Flow through you giving life sutra.

You are the epitome of culture and diversity,

India, a revered name in the global history.

You gave the world Yoga, Ayurveda and Zero,

Your yearning for world peace makes you a hero.

Our sentinels’ patriotic fervour makes the enemies trepid,

For we would sacrifice our self without batting an eyelid.

Oh! Mother, when the tricolour unfurls,

Our love for you, knows no bounds and swirls.

Alas! today you are mired in the wars of caste, creed and corruption,

It is time for us to tread the path of redemption.

Swachhata, Sarva Shiksha and health for all,

Equality and development is the hour’s call.

So let us come together and change the story,

Make you great again, restore your former glory.

