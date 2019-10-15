e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Students take part in beach clean-up drive in Mumbai

The members of the school council team along with their teachers cleaned all the litter, especially plastic waste from the beach during the drive. Students and teachers were awarded certificates to appreciate their participation.

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:34 IST
Hindustan Times
Students take part in beach clean-up drive.
Students take part in beach clean-up drive.(HT)
         

The students of Ryan International School, Nallasopara, participated in a beach cleanliness initiative organised by activist couple Lisbon and Zsuzsanna Ferrao on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The school was allotted the Bhuigaon Beach in Vasai for a span of three hours for the drive.

Lisbon and Zsuzsanna briefed the students and teachers about the task and handed them over masks, gloves and other equipment. The members of the school council team along with their teachers cleaned all the litter, especially plastic waste from the beach during the drive. Students and teachers were awarded certificates to appreciate their participation. School section head, Lavita Mascarenhas, said, “It was an enriching experience for students as well as for the teachers. It was important for us to show the students the actual reality of the harm done to the nature by us during the course of our daily life. I was surprised to see the dedication by which the students cleaned the beach area and felt extremely proud to have brought about a change in the mindset of these youngsters”.

The school headmistress also appreciated the efforts made by the school council team in their efforts to clean the beach.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:33 IST

