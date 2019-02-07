AR Rahman reacts to daughter Khatija wearing a niqaab, says it’s ‘freedom to choose’

Oscar winning musician AR Rahman was recently criticised for his daughter Khatija wearing a niqaab as she interviewed him on Slumdog Millionaire’s 10th anniversary. Khatija has now reacted to the criticism, stressing the freedom to make her own choices.

She shared a detailed post on Facebook that reads, “I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I am a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life.”

Rahman, too, shared a picture showing his other daughter Raheema and wife Sairaa without the veil but Khatija covering her face at a party. He captioned it, “The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose.”

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

The singer was criticised on the social media by users accusing him of forcing his daughter to wear a veil. A user wrote, “Proud of his music. Ashamed of his imposition of a medieval tyranny to his new age daughter. Saree and veil don’t go together, they stand for exactly opposition ideas. Saree celebrates womanhood. Burqa/ veil subdues it 10 feet under.”

Proud of his music. Ashamed of his imposition of a medieval tyranny to his new age daughter. Saree and veil don’t go together, they stand for exactly opposition ideas. Saree celebrates womanhood. Burqa/ veil subdues it 10 feet under. https://t.co/PvZx89WQe2 — 🇮🇳🇺🇸Ajoy Chatterjee🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@AjoyChatterjee) February 7, 2019

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals she had a panic attack at her wedding, minutes before she said ‘I do’ to Nick Jonas

The fans of the singer came out in his support soon after. A user reacted, “Have you ever debated over why a celebrity’s daughter stood next to her dad in a cleavage poppin’ bodycon, or distastefully draped saree? Did her father ask her to dress like that? Social churning and cultural conditioning much? Jokers. #freedomtochoose”

Have you ever debated over why a celebrity's daughter stood next to her dad in a cleavage poppin' bodycon, or distastefully draped saree? Did her father ask her to dress like that? Social churning and cultural conditioning much? Jokers. #freedomtochoose — Adithi Deborah (@AdithiDeborah) February 7, 2019

Following ur religious beliefs n practices is not a sin. Once again reinstated by the daughter of ARR This is applicable for all regardless of one's belief Be urself! Wear what s comfortable! This even includes devotional threads,ornaments,symbols around ur body #FreedomToChoose — Karthik Nagarajan (@ikarthiknag) February 7, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:27 IST