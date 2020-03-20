e-paper
Home / Music / Armaan Malik debuts English single Control, says ‘inspired by controlling relationships I’ve seen’. Watch

Armaan Malik debuts English single Control, says ‘inspired by controlling relationships I’ve seen’. Watch

Armaan Malik has released his first English song, Control, which he says is inspired by controlling relationships he’s seen around him.

music Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Armaan Malik in a still from his new English single, Control.
Armaan Malik in a still from his new English single, Control.
         

Armaan Malik is out with his debut English single, Control and has hit the right chord amid the times of coronavirus lockdown with a soft but foot-tapping number. The singer says the song is inspired by relationships that he has witnessed around him.

The music video features Armaan alongside a woman in black clothes who wakes him and puts him to sleep through her magical powers whenever she desires. The lyrics of the song go “I am under your control...pushing and you pulling me back...I can’t take it anymore.”

