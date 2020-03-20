Armaan Malik debuts English single Control, says ‘inspired by controlling relationships I’ve seen’. Watch

music

Armaan Malik is out with his debut English single, Control and has hit the right chord amid the times of coronavirus lockdown with a soft but foot-tapping number. The singer says the song is inspired by relationships that he has witnessed around him.

The music video features Armaan alongside a woman in black clothes who wakes him and puts him to sleep through her magical powers whenever she desires. The lyrics of the song go “I am under your control...pushing and you pulling me back...I can’t take it anymore.”