Dhinchak Pooja’s Hoga Na Corona offers tips for fighting coronavirus but makes your ears bleed instead

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:51 IST

Cringe-pop star and internet sensation Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja is back with a new song. Hoga Na Corona aims to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The video begins with her visiting a man wearing a white lab coat, stethoscope, surgical mask and sunglasses indoors for some bizarre reason. She asks him, “Mere babu ne khana khaya (Has my sweetheart had lunch)?” His responds with a cough ad she shuts the door in his face.

The scene then changes to her rapping about fighting coronavirus and taking preventive measures, as men and women in lab coats and surgical masks do an uncoordinated jig behind her. Interestingly, the ‘sick doctor’ from the first scene is among the background dancers in this scene.

Pooja advises the listeners to wash hands, sleep early (?), maintain distance from people, avoid foreign travel and wear masks, among other things. The aim is to keep coronavirus at bay, but who will protect the listeners from the bleeding ears they will inevitably get after listening to the atrocious song? Watch the video at your own risk:

Pooja came in the spotlight in 2017 with her song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, which garnered millions of views on YouTube. She followed it up with songs like Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ka Shooter, which were also hugely popular on the video-streaming platform. Her viral fame landed her a spot in Bigg Boss 11, where she entered as a wild card contestant. However, her stint on the reality show did not last long.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have risen to at least 173, with the death toll rising to four - one in Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab each. Across the world, the virus has infected more than 2,00,000 people and claimed lives of over 8,000.

