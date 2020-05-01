e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Gigi Hadid confirms she is expecting first child with Zayn Malik, calls lockdown ‘silver lining’ during pregnancy

Gigi Hadid confirms she is expecting first child with Zayn Malik, calls lockdown ‘silver lining’ during pregnancy

Model Gigi Hadid is pregnant, she has confirmed. This is her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

music Updated: May 01, 2020 20:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby.
         

Model Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child with singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, and tagged the Covid-19 lockdown as a “nice silver lining” to enjoy her pregnancy.

“Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home and be together, and really experience it day by day,” Gigi said, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

What about pregnancy cravings? Gigi, who has been craving bagels, spoke about the surprise she got for her 25th birthday. “In the morning my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind. My craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day. I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Also read | Mrs Serial Killer movie review: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix film is more torturous than the lockdown; one of the worst movies of 2020

“Then I found out that Buddy (Valastro), the ‘Cake Boss,’ made my cake. I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake,” the model added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Mrs Serial Killer review: Jacqueline’s Netflix film is torturous experience
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
‘Seen proof of Covid-19 link with Wuhan lab’: Donald Trump slams China
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news