Gigi Hadid confirms she is expecting first child with Zayn Malik, calls lockdown ‘silver lining’ during pregnancy

Updated: May 01, 2020 20:47 IST

Model Gigi Hadid has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child with singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, and tagged the Covid-19 lockdown as a “nice silver lining” to enjoy her pregnancy.

“Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” Gigi said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be home and be together, and really experience it day by day,” Gigi said, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

What about pregnancy cravings? Gigi, who has been craving bagels, spoke about the surprise she got for her 25th birthday. “In the morning my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind. My craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day. I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel,” she said.

“Then I found out that Buddy (Valastro), the ‘Cake Boss,’ made my cake. I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake,” the model added.

