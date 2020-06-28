Javed Akhtar responds to fan who asked what music industry did for RD Burman when his career suffered: ‘I remained in his corner’

music

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 14:39 IST

Lyricist Javed Akhtar remembered legendary music composer RD Burman on his birth anniversary on Saturday. He shared a message on Twitter but it was not well received by a few.

“No wonder that the today’s generation of composers and musicians of popular genre are all great admirers of Pancham . Undoubtedly he was a genius and much ahead of his time . I consider my self fortunate that together we created so many song,” he wrote. Javed and Pancham Da worked on multiple films and movies together, through both their careers.

I have always been an admirer of pancham and remainder in his corner even when his career was going through a rough patch . 1942 A love story was our last album which proved to be a chart buster . Alas he was not there to enjoy its success. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 27, 2020

However, one fan of the composer asked Javed Akhtar why the music industry shunned him out in the later stage of his career. “Mr. Javed Akhtar, I’d like to ask of you. When Pancham was alive, who was there to offer him work? He was shunted out of the industry during his last years. No one acknowledged him as a genius then. In this industry, one often has to die first to be recognized for his true value,” they wrote.

Javed replied that he was always there to support Burman. “I have always been an admirer of pancham and remainder in his corner even when his career was going through a rough patch . 1942 A love story was our last album which proved to be a chart buster . Alas he was not there to enjoy its success,” he wrote. The fan later clarified that he wasn’t questioning Javed’s support for the composer. “Sir, my jibe was directed at the industry in general. I know you were one of the few who remained his confidante till the end which is to be admired. Strangely it was straight after Pancham’s demise that the industry and the music world awoke to his genius, not when he was alive.”

Also read: ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Another fan had similar accusations for Javed. “What did you do with him during 1986-92,” the asked. Javed replied, “Some or perhaps most of his last films were with me like Gardish , Gang , krodhi , 1942 a love story.” A tweet also mentioned that Ilayaraja is a better composer than RD Burman to which Javed said comparisons between the two will be in poor taste. “Of course Ilayaraja sir is a genius and so was RD Burman . We should admire and respect both of them and their work . Trying to compare them will be in extreme poor taste,” he wrote.

RD Burman was among the most sought after composers of 70s but suffered a downfall in the 80s. The films for which he composed music did not perform well at the box office. Old friends and filmmakers such as Nasir Hussain, with whom he worked in six films, dropped him from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Subhash Ghai promised to take him for Ram Lakhan, only to pick Laxmikant Pyarelal later. RD Burman died of a heart attack at the age of 56.

Follow @htshowbiz for more