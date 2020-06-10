16 new cases, GB Nagar now has more than 700

noida

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:57 IST

Gautam Budh Nagar on Wednesday witnessed 16 new Covid positive cases.

Besides this, at least 54 Covid-19 positive cases have been cross-notified from other states and neighbouring districts, taking the effective tally of positive Covid cases in Gautam Budh Nagar to 761.

The district chief medical officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said that 707 people had tested positive in the district, of which 477 have been discharged from different hospitals, and 10 patients have so far succumbed to the virus. “Apart from this , at least 54 others have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 220 active cases,” he said.

On Wednesday, 54 patients – 20 each from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Noida Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), nine from Kailash hospital and five from Sharda hospital– were discharged after being cured.

The CMO further said that a 70-year-old female patient, who was the resident of sector 15A, succumbed on Wednesday morning. “She had a kidney disease and was on dialysis for a long time. Though she died of multiple organ failure, her death audit is still awaited,” he said.

Ohri further said that the call centre of the district today started special services, wherein patients testing positive through private laboratories, can call the centralised number and get themselves registered. “Their details will be uploaded immediately through the portal which can be accessed by a team of doctors and all necessary action taken. Till 3pm on Wednesday, at least 34 self-reporting entries were made, of which only 24 patients were updated and 10 classified as duplicate entries and junked. Of the 24, at least 21 belong to GB Nagar and three are from other districts. They were later admitted to various isolation centres in the district,” he said.

Giving specific details of the patients admitted in GIMS, the CMO said that at present 12 patients are in intensive care units (ICUs), besides 21 have been on oxygen support. “Five patients — two in ICU and three in the suspected Covid ward — are on ventilators,” he said.

Health camps were organised in 12 places in the district on Sunday, including Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 664 patients were screened , of whom 19 had fever and one had symptoms of SARI. They were all been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of 54 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said that while 16 of them are from Delhi, one patient each was from Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. “While nine patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 26 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh —seven each from Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

Meanwhile, as per the information given by police nodal officer (Covid-19), the total number of Covid-19 positive cases found among police personal is 19. “Of them, 13 have been discharged and the remaining six are admitted in different hospitals,” the nodal officer stated in its press release.