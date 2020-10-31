2 minors apprehended for factory burglary

noida

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:08 IST

Noida Police on Friday arrested two persons and apprehended two minors in connection with a robbery case.

According to police, the burglary complaint had been filed on Thursday.

“The crime was reported from a factory that had been shut for the past few months. It was an electronics manufacturing firm and some goods like DVRs were still there. A security guard was on duty at the site and, though he could not be sure, he suspected that there had been a burglary,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

The guard told police he had seen a few people hanging around the factory on several occasions. On Thursday night, he realised that there were men in the building after which he alerted police.

“The suspects were nabbed from near the FNG road with two rucksacks filled with stolen goods like DVRs, fuse boards, CPUs, motherboards, hard disks etc. They had been going in the factory, stealing goods and then selling to a scrap dealer,” said the SHO.

The suspects were identified as Shafiqul (22) and Saurav (24), both of who are residents of Surajpur. The two 17-year-old juveniles helped the suspects, said police. The scrap dealer is based out of Ecotech 3 and was absconding.

“All the goods that were taken yesterday have been recovered. Some of the items which were stolen earlier and sold to the scrap dealer are yet to be accounted for. The guard did not know exactly how much went missing initially. We are working on identifying it all,” said Dikshit.

A car used to transport the goods was also recovered. While the adults were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail which the minors were sent to a juvenile home.