e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / 2 minors apprehended for factory burglary

2 minors apprehended for factory burglary

noida Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida Police on Friday arrested two persons and apprehended two minors in connection with a robbery case.

According to police, the burglary complaint had been filed on Thursday.

“The crime was reported from a factory that had been shut for the past few months. It was an electronics manufacturing firm and some goods like DVRs were still there. A security guard was on duty at the site and, though he could not be sure, he suspected that there had been a burglary,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

The guard told police he had seen a few people hanging around the factory on several occasions. On Thursday night, he realised that there were men in the building after which he alerted police.

“The suspects were nabbed from near the FNG road with two rucksacks filled with stolen goods like DVRs, fuse boards, CPUs, motherboards, hard disks etc. They had been going in the factory, stealing goods and then selling to a scrap dealer,” said the SHO.

The suspects were identified as Shafiqul (22) and Saurav (24), both of who are residents of Surajpur. The two 17-year-old juveniles helped the suspects, said police. The scrap dealer is based out of Ecotech 3 and was absconding.

“All the goods that were taken yesterday have been recovered. Some of the items which were stolen earlier and sold to the scrap dealer are yet to be accounted for. The guard did not know exactly how much went missing initially. We are working on identifying it all,” said Dikshit.

A car used to transport the goods was also recovered. While the adults were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail which the minors were sent to a juvenile home.

top news
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
After organisational change in Bengal BJP, central team to monitor progress
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
Congress leader and riots accused ex-Bengaluru mayor absconding: Police
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
14 dead, over 400 injured as major earthquake hits Turkey, Greece
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Rajasthan ruin Gayle’s night out, end Kings’ winning streak
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
Covid update: Taiwan case-free for 200 days; WHO-China meet; ‘masks as vaccine’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In