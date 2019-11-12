26-yr-old man in Noida stabs wife to death, injuries himself

noida

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:58 IST

A 26-year-old man allegedly murdered his 23-year-old wife at their rented house and also severely wounded himself in Ghaziabad’ s Balupura locality Monday afternoon. The police said while the woman had about seven-eight deep injuries, the man was rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

According to the police, the man was identified as Vikas Kumar, who worked as an auto-rickshaw-driver. He had married Puja in December 2015. The couple had been living at a rented accommodation in Balupura. The police said the couple had frequent altercations as, according to the woman’s family, Vikas had allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 and a motorcycle as dowry after two months of their marriage.

“The woman’s family had taken Puja back to their house in Kallupura on Rakshabandhan and was not ready to have her go back due to frequent altercations between the couple. Following this, Vikas filed a case in the court, wanting his wife to come and stay with him, after which, Puja filed for a divorce in October,” said Laxman Verma, station house officer of Kotwali police station.

“On Monday afternoon, both had gone to court to attend a hearing and Puja returned with her mother to the couple’s rented house, from where she wanted to pick up some of her belongings. Upon getting information of her arrival there, her husband came and locked both himself and Puja inside their room. There, he landed multiple blows to her with a knife and also stabbed himself severely in the abdomen,” the police officer added.

The police said the knife seized by the crime scene had allegedly been bought by Vikas. They added that Puja was rushed to the MMG government hospital where she was declared brought dead and Vikas was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi.

Puja’s father Surendra Kumar said there had been frequent altercations between the couple. The matter had been referred for mediation once, after which Vikas had apologised and the two had went to live together again.

“For some days, they had lived happily but altercations started again. So we brought her back home on Rakshabandhan. He had been demanding a motorcycle and money. We paid the money but could not provide him with a motorcycle,” he added.

The police said the family has filed a complaint against Vikas and an FIR will soon be registered against him for murder.

“It was a proper knife and not a kitchen knife, with which he inflicted the severe injuries to his wife. We will inquire more from him about the motive and the sequence of events which led to this turn of events. His condition is stable but he is under treatment,” said a police officer.