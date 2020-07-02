3 held with 85 kg of cannabis in Noida; 4th major drug haul in fortnight

noida

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST

Three alleged drug traffickers were arrested in Noida while trying to smuggle 85 kg of cannabis into Delhi NCR, police said on Thursday. Police also seized the narcotic consignment and identified the arrested accused as Delhi residents Vijay Sharma and Shahid and Bulandshahr native Arif.

It was the fourth major drug haul within a fortnight by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police. Earlier on June 27, three alleged drug traffickers were held after a shootout in Greater Noida and 300 kg of cannabis, procured from Andhra Pradesh, was seized from them, officials said.

Another three alleged traffickers were held in Greater Noida before that while transporting 30 kg of cannabis to Delhi NCR on June 24.Two others were caught transporting 200 kg of cannabis in the region on June 19, the officials said. In the latest case, the accused were intercepted near a drain between Sector 16 and 17 of Noida on Wednesday night with the illegal consignment valued at over Rs 12 lakh, the police said.

“There were eight sacks of cannabis weighing 85 kgs inside a tempo. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused had procured the material from outside the NCR and wanted to sell it in Delhi NCR,” Noida’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said. The Chhattisgarh-registered tempo used for the transporting the contraband’s consignment too was impounded, he added.

The accused were arrested earlier by Ghaziabad and Meerut police, he said, adding the Noida police is further ascertaining their criminal antecedents.An FIR has been registered in Sector 20 police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody, the police added.