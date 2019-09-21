3 of gang arrested for duping people at ATM vends, 47 cards recovered

noida

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:50 IST

Three members of an inter-state gang were arrested by the Sector 58 police on Friday night for allegedly duping more than 30 people. The suspects would switch the ATM cards of the people at vends on the pretext of helping them.

The suspects were identified as Sonu, Aryan and Nitin. All the three are in their mid-twenties.

According to police, the suspects are a part of an eight-member gang. The leaders of the gang and other members are on the run currently, the police said.

The police recovered over 47 ATM cards from the suspects.

“The suspects were stopped during regular checking near the Radisson tri-junction in Sector 57 around 11.55 pm. As many as 47 ATM cards of various banks were recovered from them after which they were questioned and they told us about their gang. We are on the lookout for the other members of the gang,” Shavez Khan, station house officer, sector 58 police station, said.

SHO Khan said the suspects would target senior citizens or those who were not very well versed with operating an ATM vending machine in rural areas.

“They would follow their targets in the ATM booths and then pretend to help them. In some cases, they would distract the victim, note the PIN number of the card and then withdraw money from their accounts. In some cases, the suspects would even switch the ATM cards; they would tell the victims their card wasn’t working and while returning they would swap the card,” the SHO said.

The police said that some of the ATM cards were given to the suspects by their leaders of the gang. The police believe that these cards could have been stolen in robberies.

The police said the suspects have a criminal history and have been jailed for robberies, loot among other crimes.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 22:50 IST