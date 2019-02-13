3 survive road accident, then crushed to death by speeding vehicle on NH-9

Minutes after two men and a minor met with an accident and fell on the road, they were crushed by a vehicle, near the Kala Patthar crossing on National Highway-9 in the early hours of Tuesday. The three later died during treatment.

Maintaining that they are yet to identify the errant driver or the vehicle involved, the police said a first information report has been registered against unidentified persons at Indirapuram police station on the basis of complaints filed by the families of the victims.

Identifying the three persons as Parvez (18), a resident of Lokpriya Vihar, Avinash (22) a resident of Prashant Vihar, and his friend, Ankit (16) from Naresh Vihar, the police said that the incident took place around 3.30am.

Police officers said that the three bodies have been sent for postmortem.

A police officer from the Abhay Khand police post said, “Parvez was returning from Makanpur after collecting scrap and was walking with his push cart on the wrong side of the road. Meanwhile, Avinash and Ankit were passing by on a motorcycle.”

“The motorcycle collided with the push cart and all three of them fell on the road near the Kala Patthar intersection. While they were trying to get up, they were overrun by an unidentified vehicle,” the police officer added.

The officer said the three spoke to officers before breathing their last.

A passerby spotted the three injured lying on the road around 4am and called us up, the police maintained.

“No one saw the accident happening. Even the person who informed the police and the victims’ families about the incident was not at the spot at the time of the incident,” the officer said,

“While one of the three was rushed to a Ghaziabad hospital, the other two were taken to a Delhi hospital. However, all three of them succumbed to their injuries,” the officer added.

Ankit’s uncle, Anil Chaubey, said the two friends were headed to Shahdara when the incident took place.

“They both worked at a party till late in the night, following which they decided to go pick up Avinash’s younger brother, who was in Shahdara,” he said.

“Midway, their motorcycle collided with the cart and they, along with the man pushing the cart, fell on the road. Within seconds, an unidentified vehicle crushed them to death and fled from the spot,” he added.

Ravi Kumar, assistant superintendent of police, Indirapuram police station, said, “We have registered a first information report under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence and rash driving. We are trying to trace the errant vehicle with the help of footage from CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas.”

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 08:14 IST