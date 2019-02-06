60-year-old held for allegedly trying to rape mentally disturbed woman in Greater Noida

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a mentally disturbed 50-year-old woman in the Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon. A medical examination has been ordered for the woman.

The incident was reported by passersby around 2pm after they allegedly saw the accused, Azad, take the woman to a nearby forested area.

“A call came in around 2.15pm by a person who said that they had caught Azad after he was found coaxing the woman into having sex with him. The woman was recognised by locals, after which they intervened,” Rajpal Singh Tomar, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said.

Police said the woman lives with her family in Dankaur.

The accused is also a resident of the area and is a retired construction worker who lives with his family there.

A complaint in the matter was given by the woman’s son, based on which a case was registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

In yet another case, a security guard was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a class 7 student at gunpoint.

According to the police, the minor lives with her parents in a residential complex of a company in Sector 62, where the suspect, Pradeep Kumar, was employed as a security guard. On the night of February 1, when the girl stepped out of her house, the suspect followed her and allegedly brought her to the guard room at gunpoint, the police added.

She shouted for help and locals rescued her, after which Kumar fled the spot, the police said.

“A case had been registered in this regard and the suspect was later arrested. He was sent to jail on Tuesday,” Pankaj Rai, station house officer, Sector 58 police station, said.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 15:15 IST