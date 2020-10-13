After UP govt nod, Ghaziabad administration allows schools to reopen from October 19

noida

After a gap of nearly seven months, schools in Ghaziabad will re-open from October 19 for classes 9 to 12 on October 19.

The UP government on October 10 approved re-opening schools and also sent a detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) that needed to be followed as the Covid-19 pandemic forced the country into staying indoors and protecting the children.

Students will be allowed to attend only after written consent of the parents is received. They added that all the precautions like wearing masks, social distancing and sanitisation, should be strictly adhered to.

“The consent form will be in a particular format for all schools. On the suggestion of parents’ associations, we have directed schools not to charge them on account of implementation of SOPs. We also directed them to get their staff tested and post the results on their websites. The schools have also been told to make available transport with all precautions,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate. “The schools will not conduct any immediate examinations. All the precautions will be taken up and our officers will also conduct random inspections at schools. The corporation has been directed to take up cleaning outside the schools.”

Parents unconvinced

Despite this, parents’ associations were not in favour of reopening schools.

“We are still of the view that schools should not open. Even Delhi has decided not to open its schools till end of October. We do not understand the hurry. In coming days, the pollution will also rise and it, along with Covid-19, could prove dangerous for children,” said Seema Tyagi, chairperson of the Ghaziabad Parents’ Association.

“The conditions to open schools will not be favourable till a vaccine is available. The administration or school should take up responsibility if any student contracts the infection,” said Sachin Soni, general secretary, All Schools Parents’ Association.

Schools confident

The schools said they will take up all precautions and preventive measures as directed.

“The parents’ associations raised their points and many were accepted by the district magistrate. With regard to their apprehension, we will abide by the directions given by the government. We will not charge anything extra for taking up Covid-19 prevention measures. Transport facility will be provided to students. When the parents raised the issue of responsibility, the district magistrate told them that all SOPs will be followed,” said Subhash Jain, president of Independent Schools Federation of India that has around 100 member schools. He added that all member schools got the consent of about 40-57% of parents.

The management of some schools, however, they are likely to resume physical classes only later when they have enough parents’ consent.

Sangeeta Hajela, principal of Delhi Public School, Indirapuram, said, “The fear of the contagion and concern for well- being of children has dominated the parents’ decisions so far. We have approximately 2000 students in classes 9 to 12, out of which parents of only 10% students gave their consent. The school will be equipped for ensuring students’ safety, but other than that it is completely upon individuals to ensure safety for themselves.”

Sharmila Raheja, principal of Uttam School for Girls also said that the school is already prepared but is likely to open for classes after the festival season.

“As of now, we have declared preparatory holidays for our students for about 8-9 days. Then the festivals days will come up. So, we are likely to open after the festivals end. During this time, we will also be able to assess the Covid-19 and pollution scenario which will help us take more measures for our students,” she added.