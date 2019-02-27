All set for Lok Sabha elections 2019, say Gautam Budh Nagar officials

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The district magistrate has been holding meetings with officials from various departments to brief them about their responsibilities during polls.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to take place in April or May. Officials from all departments have been asked to pay more attention to poll-related work.

According to officials, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a meeting in Lucknow on February 28 with the respective district magistrates and senior superintendents of police of all districts in Uttar Pradesh. “All basic preparations for elections are in place. The committees have been set up, nodal officers have been appointed and sector and zonal magistrates have been briefed. We are well prepared for the February 28 meeting,” BN Singh, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

According to senior administration officials, most of the arrangements for the voting process are in place. “The DM has been holding meetings with officials and everybody has been briefed about their respective roles. The preparations are almost done. We are set to hold elections successfully in the district,” Diwakar Singh, additional district magistrate, law and order, said.

“The ECI will be holding a meeting with respective DMs and SSPs from all districts, as well as senior officials from the police, judiciary and other departments of the state. Our planning and preparation report to ensure safe and fair elections is in place and the same will be presented to ECI officials. We are ready for polls even if they are preponed,” the additional district magistrate added.

Officials said that for the coming three months, the Lok Sabha elections will be their top priority. “We have been briefed about our responsibilities during elections. Although we will be conducting checks at various places ahead of Holi festival to ensure that safe food items are sold, works related to elections is the priority for now,” Sanjay Sharma, food safety officer, said.

The ECI has asked all polling stations in all constituencies to organise special camps, so as to encourage voters to cast their ballot in the upcoming elections.

There are 1,417 polling booths in the district. Officials have also been asked to identify sensitive and extremely sensitive polling booths in the district, as per the directives of the ECI.

The district will have over 14,88,926 voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The enrollment process for the voters’ list is still going on. The list, which came out January 31, suggests that around 60% of the total population of the district will be casting their votes in the upcoming elections.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 03:29 IST