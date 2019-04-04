Bank files FIR against builder, wife for fraud of Rs 3.5 crore

A public sector bank has filed a complaint against the proprietor of a construction company in Delhi, as well as his wife, for allegedly duping them of more than Rs 3.5 crore. A probe is on.

The complaint was filed by Delhi zonal manager of Bank of Maharashtra (BOM), who alleged fraud by proprietor of Shiv Shakti Construction and his wife. (Names of the husband-wife duo are being withheld as they could not be approached for comments.)

In October 2013, the suspects approached BOM’s Noida Sector 19 branch to allegedly avail credit for working capital. They allegedly provided the bank with necessary documents and became guarantors of the loan, after which Rs 2.5 crore was granted to them. “As collateral, a residential building in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, was mortgaged,” PR Khatavkar, the Delhi zonal manager, wrote in his complaint.

He added BOM also employed an advocate to confirm authenticity of the collateral, and later approved it. The bank issued a letter to the advocate in November 2017 after it discovered irregularities, the complainant said.

“The valuation report did not flag anything suspicious, after which the valuer was issued a letter. The suspects were declared defaulters in June, 2015. We issued them a notice in July, 2015 to pay the then outstanding dues. By February, 2018, the dues were more than Rs 3.5 crore,” the complaint stated.

He alleged that even after expiry of the 60 days’ notice, suspects did not pay dues. “As per terms, the suspects were asked to deliver possession of mortgaged property, which is when we found out the property had been sold by suspects to someone else in June, 2013. The other person had also filed an FIR against the suspects in 2017,” he said.

Khatavkar accused the suspects of wanting to defraud the bank of public money and mala fide intentions.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 20 police station against the two suspects under IPC sections of cheating and forgery (420, 467, 468 and 471).

“We have registered a case and are investigating the claims made in the complaint. Due legal action will be taken after a full probe,” Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 10:16 IST