Bodies of two men, one beheaded and another bullet-ridden, found in Ghaziabad

The bodies of two men — one beheaded and the other bullet-ridden — were recovered in separate places in Ghaziabad on Friday, police said.

While the decapitated body was found in the sugarcane fields in Modinagar, the other one was recovered in Vijay Nagar, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal said that the decapitated body of a 32-year-old man was found in sugar cane field near Sikri Khurd village in Modinagar.

The severed head was lying in the field around 15 yards away from the body. The matter came to light only after a farmer informed the police on Friday morning. The body was sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify the deceased, police said.

In another case, a bullet-ridden body of a man was found in his car. The man, identified as 28-year-old Ashwani Sharma, is a resident of Chipiyana village in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Some passersby informed the police that they found the body near a crossing in Republic area.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges and a bottle of liquor from the car. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, they said. The body was sent for post-mortem, SSP Agarwal said, adding that the police are probing both cases on different angles.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 09:07 IST