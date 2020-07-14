Crime graph dives as Noida police commissionerate completes six months

noida

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:42 IST

Noida police commissionerate — established on January 13 this year — completes six months in July with the department claiming to have brought about a significant reduction in crime, when compared to last year.

The UP government had passed an order for the establishment of the commissionerate system in Gautam Budh Nagar and Lucknow in January this year. The Noida police had then divided the Gautam Budh Nagar district into three zones — Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — each headed by a deputy commissioner rank officer.

“To handle crimes against women and children, a DCP (women’s safety) was appointed and to handle the traffic and crime situation, a DCP each, along with two joint commissioners, were appointed,” said Noida commissioner of police, Alok Singh.

Police officials said that at the onset of the formation of the new system, there were 7,458 ongoing investigations. This number went up to 14,386 in the next six months. Of these, 9,405 cases (almost 65 %) have been concluded.

The new system has also taken severe action against organised crime and known criminals in the district. Under section 14 of the gangster act, all movable and immovable assets of criminals obtained through fraudulent means can be attached. This power belonged to the district administration in the earlier system, but was transferred to the police commissioner after the formation of the new system.

In the past two weeks, the police department has attached assets worth more than Rs 15 crore of known criminals, including properties and luxury vehicles. Notices have also been sent to 75 people under the Goonda act.

According to data provided by the department, there has been a reduction of 172% in the number of cases of vehicle theft from 1,381 in 2019 to 507 this year, a reduction of 157% in rape cases from 54 (2019) to 21(this year), 109 % in loot cases from 94 (2019) to 45 (this year) and 100% reduction in dacoity and ransom based kidnappings.

“There have been 59 encounters in the past six months, following which 115 criminals have been arrested, of whom 72 were injured. Four police personnel were also injured during these encounters,” said Singh.

The department said it had also taken special steps for women safety. For this, mahila chaupals, in residential areas were organised earlier this year to address specific issues at local levels. A special call line was also set up under the ‘Dial 112’ programme, which is aimed at curbing domestic abuse cases. Police officials said that 804 such cases came to them of which 774 were sorted through first intervention, while 32 were provided additional help.

A family dispute resolution centre was also established in Knowledge Park where counselling is also provided to victims.

The special operations group (crime branch) and cyber cell division also boast of having cracked some major cases in the last six months.

The new system also claims to have introduced upgrades in the Surajpur police lines, especially during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Six biometric dustbins have been installed at Surajpur, while official vehicles have been fitted with cameras and GPS systems to track movements to and from jails and courts. A special patrolling unit was formed for which 30 motorcycles were provided. Apart from this, the Bisrakh police station was also given 50 additional bikes to implement the beat policing system. A commando unit of 21 constables was also formed at the police lines to tackle emergency situations.

The traffic department also underwent major improvements under the new system with the personnel getting 30 new motorbikes, fitted with loudspeakers, hooters, for traffic control. They also received six new cranes, two new SUVs, an ambulance and one hydraulic crane at the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. U-turns were also made at several points in the city to better regulate traffic such as at Hoshiyarpur T-junction, sector 50-51-72 crossing, DSC crossing, Hazipur underpass, labour chowk, DND toll etc. An additional inspector, three sub-inspectors and 100 traffic constables were added to the traffic force . The department has collected more than Rs 60 crore as fines for traffic related offences in the last six months

Covid-19 outbreak

The new commissionerate has had its hands full in the last three months during the lockdown, especially owing to migrant movement. Teams from the commissionerate have helped people stuck in various parts of the district, sometimes even transporting medicines and other essentials to those in need.

“We received nearly 1,500 calls per day in the starting phases of the lockdown from people looking for ration. With the help of 40 NGOs and civil society members, we managed to reach out to nearly 3 lakh people. Apart from this, the force also facilitated the return of more than two lakh migrants to their native places,” said Noida commissioner Alok Singh.

The department later was roped in to help with contact tracing of patients and suspect cases. More than 1100 police personnel were deployed at various checkpoints constantly, with 30% of the force put on duty in containment zones.

Even at the time of conception, senior officials had stressed on smart policing with the use new CCTV cameras, sensors, body cameras. Going with the concept, the force has started a virtual grievance redressal system for complainants to minimise human contact

‘Beneficial system’

Experts feel that with increasing population of Noida, the new commissionerate system will be extremely beneficial.

“Noida is a growing city. All major cities around the world have the commissionerate system. There are specific officers to deal with specific problems of crime, traffic or intelligence. Whereas in the earlier system there was only one SSP. This is better because there is specialisation,” said Ajai Raj Sharma, former Delhi police commissioner.

He also said that going forward more powers should be given to the commissioner so that they are better able to help the public.

. “The commissionerate had been a demand of the residents for a while and it has been very benefecial to Noida. There is more police presence now. Six months is a very short time for them to be completely effective. But crime rate has already gone down and hopefully in the future also it keeps reducing,” said KK Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations.