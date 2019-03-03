CRPF jawan killed in Kupwara: Was first in family to join forces, say kin

The body of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Vinod Kumar, who was killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu & Kashmir, will be brought to Ghaziabad’s Patla village near Modinagar, his native village, on Sunday. Kumar and his team were engaged in an encounter with heavily armed militants in J&K’s Baba Gund area of Kupwara district on Friday when the country was waiting for the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan forces.

The 32-year-old was among four security personnel, including two from the police, who laid down their lives fighting militants. “My brother was the youngest of six siblings. The CRPF officials said his body will arrive on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and two minor children – a son aged eight and a daughter aged four,” Joginder Kumar, Vinod’s brother, said.

“He had last talking to his wife on Friday, after which he went for the encounter. He last came home in February and left a week before 40 of our CRPF jawans got killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack. My brother never told me about the operations he was involved in,” he added.

Previously, Ajay Kumar, an Army personnel from nearby Basatikri village, had died in February in an encounter with militants post the Pulwama attack. He was posted with the 55 Rashtriya Rifles. His body was brought on February 19 and his last rites were held with full military honors at Patla inter college grounds

Both Ajay and Vinod had studied at this college. “Vinod was the first in our family who took up the job of a security personnel. He had initially tried for the army and later joined the CPRF. Our mother passed away two years back while our father died last year,” Joginder added.

After hearing about a second instance of the body of an armed forces personnel being brought back to his home in the area, residents demanded the government take strong steps to curb terrorism. “One more of our brave men has laid down his life for the country. We want concrete steps to be taken by the government. The real crackdown will be when all terror activities will come to end. From our area we have a number of young men who are in security forces,” Yogendra Balhara, a resident, said.

Vinod had joined CRPF in 2004.

