Delhi-GB Nagar borders sealed

noida

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:54 IST

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has passed an order to seal the Delhi-GB Nagar borders as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the district. The order, which states said that the source of infection for many Covid-19 patients in the district was their link with Delhi, comes a day after Ghaziabad sealed all its borders with the national Capital for the same reason.

The order was issued under the National Disaster Act 2005 and came in force with immediate effect. The decision was taken based on a report submitted by the health department which suggested that people going and coming back from Delhi increases the chances of spreading the infection in the district.

According to the data released by the health department on Tuesday, three Noida patients had contracted the disease in Delhi and were being treated there.

Light and heavy vehicles carrying essential goods will be allowed to enter, but anybody trying to smuggle people inside UP from Delhi will face strict legal action. Ambulance services will not be stopped at any point, the order stated. GB Nagar chief medical officer will provide to the police a list of medical experts so they can be allowed to cross the borders without any hassle.

The district magistrate said officers who are directly involved in Covid containment measures will have to get passes made by authorities concerned in Delhi and UP governments. Officials attached with the Central government will have to show permission passes granted by the Home ministry; media persons will get passes from the district administration or Noida police for movement between Delhi and Noida.

“The order was passed to contain the spread of Covid-19. People involved in essential services will be provided passes by the officials concerned,” district magistrate Suhas LY said.

On Tuesday, GB Nagar chief medical officer had also passed an order for all private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics stating that if any of their patients tests Covid positive during the treatment then they have to treat them.

The order, however, was withheld after Indian Medical Association, Noida president, Dr NK Sharma raised concern. A new order would soon be passed with amendments.

“All the hospital can’t cater to COVID-19 patients because it will worsen the situation in GB Nagar like it happened in Italy and other places where the outbreak has been massive. All the hospitals can’t be infected because it will hamper the whole health facility system. It will also harm adversely other regular patients undergoing treatment. The DM and CMO have assured that the order will be amended keeping our suggestion in mind and it has been put on hold,” Dr Sharma said.

A recent assessment by the state government had said the lockdown results were “unsatisfactory” in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement of restrictions.

The “unsatisfactory” category included capital Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur. The 35 districts falling under satisfactory category included Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi.