DIAL, Zurich airport among four firms that want to develop Jewar airport

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:54 IST

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Wednesday opened technical bids to build and operate the airport. Four companies applied — Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited, Zurich airport operator Flughafen Zurich AG, Adani Enterprises Limited and Anchorage Infrastructure investments holdings limited.

NIAL has started evaluation of the technical bids of the four companies out of which one agency is expected to be selected by November 29.

“As per the process we have started evaluation of the technical bids submitted by these four companies. We will finish necessary formalities related with the technical bids. The financial bids will be opened on November 29. We are happy that four companies are technical qualified for the project and there will be a healthy competition to take over the project,” said Shailendra Bhatia nodal officer of NIAL.

On May 30, 2019 the NIAL had floated a global tender to finalise the developer for this project.

On July 6, 2017 the ministry of civil aviation had given site clearance for this project via letter to director civil aviation department. On October 5, 2017 the ministry of home affairs gave no objection certificate for the project. The ministry of defence gave its NOC on January 11, 2018. On ministry of civil aviation gave its in-principal approval on May 9, 2018.

“We are happy that four technically qualified companies have applied for this project in first tendering process. In other airport projects in the country one or two companies had applied delaying the selection of a developer. As per rules if there are not at least 3 companies in tender than second tender has to apply and it takes longer time,” said Bhatia.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has so far acquired more than 80% of agricultural land for the airport and distributed ₹2,490 crore among farmers. It needs to acquire another 1,239 hectares for this project. The process to acquire the remaining land is on in full swing, said officials.

According to officials under the phase-I the project will cost Rs 4588 crore with operations starting in 2023-27 with a capacity of 12 million passengers per annum. Under phase-II the airport will handle a capacity of 30 million passengers per annum with cost of R5983 crore by financial year 2031-32.

Under phase-III the airport will be upgraded to handle capacity of 50 million passengers per annum by 2036-37 with an investment of Rs 8415 crore and under phase-IV, the project will cater to 70 million passengers per annum by 2040-50, said officials.