Dust, industrial emissions major pollutants in NCR: UP pollution control body

According to a recent analysis presented by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) at a workshop on Saturday, dust is the most significant pollution source in most districts of the national capital region (NCR), followed by industrial emissions.

The percentage share varies for different months, but dust and industrial emissions remain major pollutants during summer as well as winter months. Other sources of pollution include biomass and vehicular emissions.

“The state government is working on a biofuel policy, massive plantation drives and is also organising a hackathon to promote startups that can provide solutions for tackling air pollution. We are also actively looking at introducing more public transport with cleaner fuel,” Anup Chandra Pandey, the chief secretary of UP, said.

According to an August 2018 report, PM10 is the most prominent pollutant in NCR cities. In Noida, during the summer months, 47% of the PM10 in the atmosphere was because of dust, 22% was contributed by industries, 13% by vehicles, 12% by biomass and 6% by others. During winters, 29% of the PM10 was caused by dust, 25% each by industries and vehicles, 12% by biomass and 9% by others.

A similar sectoral share of pollutant sources can be seen in Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Panipat. The report mentions that several NCR cities outside Delhi contribute majorly to the high concentration of PM2.5 in the atmosphere.

As per the report, efforts are being made to monitor ambient air quality in UP’s NCR cities to gather data on sources of pollution and devise a mitigation plan. It mentions that in 2017, just one Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) each was installed in Noida and Ghaziabad and just one, among all seven UP districts of the NCR, is functional as of now. However, three new CAAQMS each in Noida Ghaziabad and Meerut are to be installed in the next three months.

“More realistic data will be available after the installation of nine new CAAQMS in NCR districts,” states the report.

Talking about the need for better data to monitor air quality, the Noida authority’s chief executive officer Alok Tandon said that having more centres to monitor air quality was essential for Noida, so that steps could be taken accordingly.

“We need data to find the source of pollution in NCR so that we can work out solutions to fight the exact cause and type of pollutant, be it vehicular, industrial or due to construction,” Tandon said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 04:49 IST