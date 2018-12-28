Failing to procure land for waste unit, GDA seals properties of five builders in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Thursday completed sealing the under-construction housing projects of five builders who allegedly failed to provide land for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant at Galand. GDA officials said they will now directly purchase land from farmers and recover the costs from the erring developers.

According to the state’s township policy, builders are given land on the condition that they help procure land for the state to construct a solid waste management plant for the respective township, a condition these five builders failed to fulfil.

The sealing of the projects was carried out by the authority on Wednesday evening and the sites were all sealed. For the waste-to-energy plant at Galand, Ghaziabad agencies require 32 acres of land, and the developers could procure only 19 acres.

The Uttar Pradesh solid waste monitoring committee had recently directed the Ghaziabad municipal corporation to stop dumping the city’s solid waste in the Pratap Vihar landfill after January 15, 2019, and also directed the removal of solid waste from the site within a month of that.

“The procurement of land had to be done expeditiously. The developers were not coming forward to procure the land, so we sealed their housing projects. Now, the authority will purchase the remaining land directly from farmers and recover the cost from these five developers. We are hopeful that all the remaining land will be procured within the first week of January,” Kanchan Verma, the authority’s vice chairperson, said.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently assigned a Netherlands-based company to construct the waste-to-energy plant at Galand. During a recent meeting officials of the company, after an inspection, told the GDA that the present 19 acres would not suffice, and that they would require around 32 acres, and about 2,300 metric tonnes of solid waste to begin processing activities at the proposed plant. The city presently produces an estimated 1,000 metric tonnes of daily solid waste, which is dumped at Pratap Vihar landfill site. Ghaziabad also lacks a facility for the scientific processing and disposal of solid waste, as mandated under the Solid Waste (Management & Handling), Rules, 2016.

“Some other developers have purchased land chunks, but their cases are presently pending at the courts of sub-divisional magistrates. The cases will be decided soon and the GDA will then procure the remaining land. Once done, we will hand the remaining land to the municipal corporation, for the construction of the Galand energy plant,” Verma added.

“The erring builders will now pay anything between ₹1-1.5 crore for the land, which the authority will purchase on their behalf. Strict measures will be taken if they fail to pay up. The issue has been chugging along for several years now,” she added.

She said that once the land is handed over to the corporation, the other landfill site at Indirapuram, catering to 100 metric tonnes, will also be shifted to Galand. The confederation of trans-Hindon resident welfare associations had recently moved a petition before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and demanded the stoppage of dumping at the Indirapuram site.

