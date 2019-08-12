4 arrested for stalking woman, cousin and hitting vendor for intervening

noida

Four men were arrested by the Bisrakh police on Sunday night for allegedly stalking a woman and her minor cousin and for allegedly assaulting a fruit vendor who had intervened.

A car and a pistol were also recovered from the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Nitin(single name), Kamal Baliyan, Bhargav Bhardwaj and Avinash Sharma.

The woman and the minor were coming from Gaur city and were on their way to Ghaziabad.

The woman, aged 18, was in Gaur City to attend a class for a beautician course, and her 13-year-old cousin was accompanying her home. “We had left for home around 9pm and were on the road looking for an auto-rickshaw. A man started following us and was also passing sexually coloured remarks at us. We crossed the road to avoid him. However, soon after he called his friends who came in a car,” the woman said.

The woman alleged that there were four men, who were following them, in a Creta Car.

“They kept following us and making lewd comments. A vendor selling mangoes on the roadside saw the discomfort we were in and asked us to stay near his stall with him. But the men still did not leave us alone,” the woman said. “In fact, they got out of the vehicle, they also had a pistol with them. They wanted to pull us inside the car and when the vendor intervened, one of the men hit him on his head with the butt of the pistol,” she added.

The fruit vendor told the woman and her cousin that a police post was close by after which they ran towards it. “One of the men followed us inside the post as well. He pretended to be concerned about our safety but my cousin recognized him and a police personnel nabbed him at the spot,” the woman said.

Police officers said the other three men were also arrested soon afterwards and the car and pistol were also seized.

“They all are in their late twenties and are residents of Ghaziabad. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail,” Manoj Kumar Pathak, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

Based on the complaint given by the vendor, a case was registered against the suspects under sections 354D (stalking), 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

