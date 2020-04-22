GB Nagar prepares strategy till July to fight Covid-19

noida

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:03 IST

A team comprising top five officials in the Gautam Budh Nagar district has developed a plan that incorporates infrastructure, resources and the consumables required to fight Covid-19 challenges till the end of July.

“As part of the infrastructure, we have already developed facilities comprising 400 beds for Covid-19 patients in the district and also identified facilities with 2,000 beds for future use, along with ambulances, kits, gloves and other equipment. In terms of resources, we have brought retired government officials, retired army medical staff, Nehru Youth Centre staff and self-help groups as well as other volunteers on board. In terms of consumables, we have stocked adequate medicines and other goods required for treatment. The district is completely ready even if Covid-19 cases keep rising till July-end. The curve is on the decline here but we are ready to handle any challenge and keep people safe from the disease,” Narendra Bhooshan, CEO of the Greater Noida authority who is in charge of handling Covid-19 operations in the district, said.

The five officials in the team leading the mission to fight Covid-19 in the district are the three chief executive officers from Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial authorities, the district magistrate and the police commissioner. These five officials are assisted by additional CEOs in the three authorities and deputy police commissioners along with the chief medical officer and his staff.

“We are working on a 2+2+2 strategy to contain the spread of the disease. Once a patient is confirmed positive, it takes two hours for our staff to identify all contacts, including family, friends, relatives, neighbours or domestic help. And in the next two hours, our teams are at the doors of all the contacts of the positive case; in another two hours, all these contacts are either transported to quarantine or put into isolation while following proper guidelines. The objective is to take immediate precaution and strictly follow protocols to ensure the infection does not spread further,” Bhooshan said.

He said that they also have the capacity to test 980 Covid-19 cases daily without having to depend upon other districts.

Gautam Budh Nagar teams promptly sealed the Delhi-Noida border after they realised that those who travel to Delhi are getting infected.

“Strict action may inconvenience people, but the need of the hour is to completely break the chain to contain the spread of this infection,” Bhooshan said.