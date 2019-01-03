Ghaziabad authority curtails size of proposed restaurant hub in Kaushambi

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has planned to curtail the size of ‘Cyber Hub,’ a food hub proposed in Kaushambi. Authority officials said the facility will now be built on a 12,000 square-metre plot, instead of the earlier 20,000 sq m proposal.

Cyber Hub is set to be developed along the lines of food joints in Gurugram and will have food chains and restaurants. The officials said the original 20,000 sq m plot had three land chunks, two of which are for institutional use, and can only be used for development of academic institutions in the future.

“The only land chunk meant for community facilities is a 12,000 sq m one. The divisional commissioner and officials of the NCR planning cell had reservations about using the two other two chunks. So we have planned that these two be left out of the project,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

“There is also the issue two roads running parallel, along two sides of the three plots. For this, we have asked the town planning department to reorganise the three land chunks,” she said.

According to town planning officials, the two institutional plots are located facing a 24 metre wide road while the third plot is on the other side which only has 12 metre road.

“If we develop the hub on the third plot, we are left with just the 12-metre-road, and the arrival of visitors will create traffic issues. We will now reorganise the entire chunk, and bring the 12,000 sq m chunk to face the 24 metre road. This way, potential traffic issues can be resolved,” Ishtiyaq Ahmad, the authority’s chief architect and town planner, said.

The food park will be located near the Delhi-UP border in Kaushambi behind the Raddison Blu hotel, where land chunks was freed up by the GDA from encroachers two years ago.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 16:40 IST