Ghaziabad woman attempts suicide, blames her son’s school and police

The mother of a class 4 student allegedly tried killing herself over the alleged ‘harassment’ her son faced at school and the ‘misbehaviour’ by police when she tried to complain about it. The woman, police said, consumed a huge quantity of tablets on Wednesday night after jotting down a two-page note in which she named the school staff and several officers of the Kavi Nagar police station as the reason for her taking the extreme step.

Police said the woman is a resident of Shastri Nagar locality, under Kavi Nagar police station area. Her son is a student of St Mary’s Convent School in the same locality. The woman is undergoing treatment and her husband said the school staff had been “harassing their child”.

“The harassment has been going on for the past one and half years. We approached the authorities several times with complaints but they were not ready to listen to us. When my wife went to the police station on Wednesday, the officers told her not to speak in English and refused to lodge an FIR against the school. They also turned us away from the station,” the woman’s husband said.

“The police told us to hold a meeting with school officials. My wife was upset by this. After we went home, she went out again, saying she was going to temple. Instead, she brought some 30-35 tablets from the market and consumed them at home,” he said.

The office bearers of the Ghaziabad parents’ association also lent support to the family and took on the school on account of alleged fee hike issues.

In her two-page note, the woman said she had inflicted a cut to her hand as she could ‘not get justice to her son.’ The school officials, on the other hand, said the boy is good in studies.

“Over a year ago, we had called the boy’s parents over a complaint regarding the child. His mother refused to admit any wrongdoing on the part of the child. On January 24, he pulled a girl student ‘s hair and she com plained to the teacher. On January 26, his mother arrived at the school with scissors and a compass and asked the teacher to be called. As the teacher was absent, she called a woman staff member and tried to poke her with the compass,” the school principal, who requested name not be named, said.

“After this incident, the police were called. We have no issues with the child and we simply tried to make the parents aware whenever there was an issue. Apart from that, there is no issue of pending fee or our staff harassing our child,” the principal said. The police have decided to call the boy’s family and school officials to a meeting at the office of the superintendent of police.

“There is no reason for school to single out the child and harass him. Our officers simply tried to convince her to go back home as there was a ruckus when she visited the police station. Her condition is stable. We have called a meeting tomorrow and will try to figure out the issues,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 08:35 IST