Global bids invited to develop Jewar airport in Greater Noida

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) has invited global players to bid for the development of the international greenfield airport project in Jewar.

The details of the bid document are available on its website — www.nialjewar.com.

Meanwhile, NIAL has also handed over the responsibility of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the airport with six runways to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Initially, the Jewar airport was planned to have four runways, but the UP cabinet on May 28 gave approval for six runways. Earlier, PwC had prepared the detailed project report of two runways, to be built over 1,334 hectares of land in phase 1 of the project.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) officials said they will publish tenders in international publications so that they can get a response from maximum interested developers. Officials said July 1, 2019, will be the last date of receiving queries and a pre-bid conference is scheduled for July 15. The Yeida will respond to queries latest by August 30 and the bid purchase date will be 15 days before the bid submission date, officials said. Bids can be submitted by October 30, technical bids will be opened on November 6 and financial bids will be opened on November 29, 2019.

Development work is expected to commence in 2020 and the first phase will be completed by 2023.

“The UP cabinet has approved India’s largest airport project in Jewar to come up on 5,000 hectares of land. The cabinet has also authorised PwC to prepare a DPR of six runways and seek all requisite clearances to make way for further progress. We have directed the PwC to start work on techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR) immediately,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yieda, said.

“Earlier, the plan was to develop two runways and later, upgrade it to four runways. But, now, the state government changed its plans and approved six runways, thereby making the Jewar airport the largest in the country, once completed. We have immediately directed the administration to start acquiring the remaining land and directed PwC to work on TEFR for a six-runway airport,” Singh said.

To begin with, the PwC prepared the TEFR for a two-runway airport and it got all approvals. On Thursday, NIAL issued a global tender to hire a developer for the project.

For two runways, NIAL required 1,334 hectares and the process of acquiring the land is on in full swing. About 1,200 hectares are owned by farmers while 95 hectares belong to the state government.

