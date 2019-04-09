In Ghaziabad, Retd IPS officer gets drugs packets; case filed

A retired IPS officer has approached the Ghaziabad police and forwarded a complaint after he received two return courier packets containing “prohibited drugs”.

The police are treating it as a suspected case of shipment of drugs and have registered an FIR at Indirapuram police station.

Subhash Chandra Gupta, who retired as an inspector general of police from Provincial Armed Constabulary at Moradabad, said that he received a courier packet one month ago and found that it had come returned from an address in the United States. He said the packet reached him as the sender’s name was similar to that of his late father.

“Initially, I did not look inside. But when I checked the packet, it had a copy of my Aadhaar Card and my father’s name as the sender. There was also a phone number mentioned on the packet. The packet was addressed to someone having an address in the US. The courier had come to my residence as it was returned. I opened the packet and found that it contained some tablets. I enquired from doctor friends of mine and they told me that these were ‘restricted medicines’ and generally used as drugs,” Gupta said.

He stays in Vasundhara.

“I thought that it was some kind of a prank and threw away the packet. My father had died in 2012. I was shocked when I received a similar packet again on April 3. That too contained tablets and had the same names and addresses. Then I decided to approach the police,” he said.

The police registered an FIR at Indirapuram police station on April 4 under IPC sections for cheating (IPC 420).

“We have registered an FIR into the incident after a complaint was received. We did not open the medicines as we did not want to tamper with the contents as the items were suspicious. We have sent the contents of the packet for a forensic examination. The victim was very anxious after he received the packet containing the medicines. Now, we are trying to track from where the packets had originated,” said Aparna Gautam, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram).

