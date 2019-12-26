In Noida, four builders fined ₹4.5 lakh for not treating waste on site

noida

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:38 IST

The Noida authority on Thursday said it has started cracking down on housing societies which are allegedly not adhering to provisions under the waste management rules (2016) and do not treat garbage and sewage generated in their premises. The authority has imposed a penalty of ₹4.5 lakh against four builders for not following waste management rules in their newly built housing societies.

These four societies are located in Sector 75. According to officials, they are newly-built societies and their builders are yet to hand over the maintenance work to the respective elected apartment owners associations (AOAs). As per the provisions of the UP Apartment Act (2010), after the apartment owners execute registry of their respective units, the builder is entitled to transfer the maintenance work, which includes waste treatment, security among other things to the elected AOA. However, these four builders are yet to hand over the maintenance to the AOAs because the registration of all the flats has not been executed yet.

“Since the builders have not handed over the maintenance work to the AOAs, it is their responsibility to implement the waste management rules. We have imposed a penalty of ₹1.25 each on two builders, and a fine of ₹1 lakh each on other two builders because they violated the rules laid down in the waste management rules (2016). As per the rules, the builders should treat the sewage, recycle it and stop dumping it in the drains. Also, these builders are not treating the garbage collected from the apartments,” Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said. The authority will conduct regular inspections and impose penalties until all builders start adhering to the rules, officials added.

Since June 1, 2018, the authority has issued warnings to residents’ welfare associations that look after the maintenance of plotted houses, the AOAs which are responsible for maintenance in apartment complexes, and builders who take care of maintenance in newly-developed complexes among other private institutions to implement the waste management rules.

Noida generates more than 600 tonnes of waste on a daily basis. The waste, out of which 40% is wet waste, is usually dumped in primary garbage collection points and then is taken to landfill site for final disposal. The authority, however, wants bulk waste generators to segregate the garbage and treat the biodegradable waste in their respective premises.

There are a total of 65 villages, 150 residential sectors and over 200 housing societies in Noida and the authority wants them to treat the garbage properly by strictly implementing the waste management rules, officials said.

“Over 20 societies, where the builders look after the garbage treatment will face action initially. Later, we will move to other societies and enforce the rules,” Singh said.