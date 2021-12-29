In Noida, no more than 100 people allowed at New Year’s Eve parties; permit necessary before organising

noida

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 00:00 IST

NOIDA: No more than 100 persons would be allowed at a venue for New Year’s Eve parties this year in Noida, the district administration and police department have said. Besides, owners of all hotels, restaurants and clubs organising parties and events in Gautam Budh Nagar on December 31 would have to obtain permissions from the district magistrate or commissioner of police (CP) before doing so, as well as intimate the number of guests expected.

Further, guidelines issued by the police say that any violation of protocols put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease would invite police action.

District magistrate Suhas LY said it is mandatory for all hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars, to acquire proper licences under Uttar Pradesh Cinematography Act, 1955 (amended as UP Cinematography Act) from the competent authority, i.e. the district magistrate. “Similarly, they will have to get licences for fire, air-conditioners, electricity and safety from the competent authorities. Since possible gatherings during the New Year celebrations could pose a greater risk of the spread of Covid-19, ensuring full compliance of the Covid-19 safety protocols is mandatory at all these venues,” he said.

Commissioner of police Alok Singh said that as per directions issued by the state government, only 50% of the capacity of a closed venue, up to a 100 persons, will be allowed at a time. “Permission for organising a new year’s programme will have to be obtained from the local deputy commissioner of police office, and the organisers will have to provide their names, addresses and mobile numbers. The maximum limit for the open spaces, meanwhile, will be 40% of total capacity, with all other arrangements like thermal scanning, sanitization, masking, social distancing, etc., will need to be in place,” he said.

Singh further said that adequate forces have been deployed for patrolling near places where New Year celebrations will be held. “Stern action will be taken against anyone found spreading fake or inflammatory messages through social media. Our officers will keep the round the clock vigil on liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, malls, metro stations, bus stations and railway stations to avert any mischievous activities there by the anti social elements,” he said.

The police commissioner also urged people to stay at home to avoid the risk of the disease. The police chief also warned that the DJs and sound systems used at such events must adhere to the Supreme Court guidelines.

“The organisers will have to inform in advance the estimated number of people participating in the program. The organisers will also have to follow Covid-19 protocols. For the purpose of ensuring compliance with Covid-19 safety guidelines, monitoring by drone cameras will also be undertaken at sensitive sites concerned,” Singh added.