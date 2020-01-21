International Geological Congress to be held in Noida

noida

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:38 IST

India is set to host the 36th International Geological Congress in Gautam Budh Nagar in March this year.

Popularly described as the Olympics of Geosciences, the event will be held from March 2 to 8 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Being funded by the ministry of mines and the ministry of earth sciences, and supported by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), the event is expected to be attended by nearly 6,000 delegates from across the world

Geological Survey of India is the nodal agency for organising the event. Officials said that India is the only Asian country to host the congress twice — the congress was last held in Delhi in 1964.

“The 36th IGC has been designed to enable the participation of meritorious geoscientists from across the globe and give them the opportunity to explore the best of geological wealth of the Indian subcontinent. The congress will witness debates and discussions on a wide range of issues affecting the world, namely sustainable development, climate change, water and mineral resources, and much more,” professor V P Dimri, president, 36th IGC, said.

The Congress is designed to offer a platform for intensive Geo-scientific discourse including nearly 3000 oral and 2000 poster presentations, a premium Geo-exhibition, 70 field visits covering the geological superlatives of the subcontinent and many other attractions including high level business meetings with the international opinion makers.