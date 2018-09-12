Jersey barriers on DND flyway to ease congestion

The Noida authority and traffic police will use jersey barriers to channelise traffic on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway in order to ease congestion caused by vehicles moving towards Noida from Delhi.

The diversion will be implemented from Tuesday night and will become operational from Wednesday morning. The channelisation will be done in a funnel-shape so that vehicles going towards Noida expressway or Film City can enter the segregated lane without disturbing vehicles in other lanes.

“We will only use jersey barriers and movable crash barriers initially to check if the channelisation is working well to reduce congestion. The idea is to keep the mouth of the lane wide so that more vehicles coming from Delhi can enter it. It will taper into the single lane later, so that vehicles can automatically fall in line,” Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of Noida authority, said.

The barriers will be situated about 200 metres ahead of the exit towards the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway or Sector 16A — Film City.

After crossing the toll plaza towards Noida, this is the second exit on the left. The barriers will initially be placed covering two lanes, which will taper towards one lane near the mouth of the exit. Officials said that creating three separate routes with these two channelisations would help take care of 50% of the vehicles moving along this stretch.

Additionally, frequent signage will be installed to inform commuters at different intervals, starting at least 100 metres before the exit.

The authority had conducted a volume count as well as a survey earlier in April for this purpose. As per the survey and volume count done by a private agency for Noida authority, the daily traffic on DND is about 1,01,601 vehicles. Accordingly, the peak hour traffic is approximately 7,699 passenger car units (PCU) every hour. Officials use one-eighth of the daily traffic for calculating peak period traffic, which is about 12,700 vehicles.

While the authority had initially planned to install jersey barriers at two exit points — near Sector 15A as well as near 16A— just one of them is being implemented as of now.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 06:08 IST