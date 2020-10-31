e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Leftovers from festivals, polythene bags clutter river Hindon banks

Leftovers from festivals, polythene bags clutter river Hindon banks

noida Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Ghaziabad: The banks of the river Hindon near Arthala, adjacent to the GT Road, are strewn with leftovers, polythene material and other garbage items after the recent festivities of Dussehra and Durga Puja. The Ghaziabad municipal corporation said it will rush teams to get the area cleaned.

The banks of Hindon, popularly known as Chhath Ghat where the annual event is held after Diwali, are lying in a dilapidated state.

“Throwing garbage in the river and at the banks has been a recurrent problem which has persisted over the years in the city. This is why we moved a petition with the National Green Tribunal in 2015, after which the tribunal had directed for a fine of ₹20,000 on anyone found dumping garbage at the river banks,” said Vikrant Sharma, a city-based environmentalist and a lawyer.

“However, despite all directions and penalty clauses in place, the authorities are not harsh on polluters. Even at daytime during the festival season, one can see people throwing puja leftovers at the banks and even inside the river. Before every Chhath Puja, the corporation has to undertake a major cleaning drive to get rid of waste material dumped before and after Diwali. There has to be a check on these things,” he added.

An HT team went to the site on Saturday and witnessed garbage strewn around, and approached MS Tanwar, the municipal commissioner.

“I have rushed a team to the spot and they will ensure that the river banks are cleaned and clutter is removed at the earliest. Action will be taken against the violators,” Tanwar said.

According to environmentalists, the dumping of garbage in the river water can further deteriorate the water quality.

“Already, the dissolved oxygen levels are very less in the waters of the Hindon and several drains empty sewage in it without treatment. Garbage dumping will further deteriorate the water quality. The polluters should be fined heavily so that they don’t turn up again near the river banks to dump puja leftovers or any other form of garbage,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In