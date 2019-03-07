Lok Sabha elections 2019: Noida’s Gautam Budh Nagar all set to enforce model code of conduct

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, BN Singh, said Wednesday that the administration is all set to enforce the model code of conduct for 2019 general elections, as soon as the Election Commission of India (EC) declares the dates for the Lok Sabha polls.

According to officials, more than 14,50,000 voters from the district will cast their votes in the coming elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, at least 12,14,053 voters had cast their ballots. There are three Assembly seats in the district. There will be 492 polling centres across 20 zones in 112 sectors. There are 1,417 polling booths in the district and the administration has requested for 119 auxiliary booths.

Senior officials of the administration and the police department have been holding meetings to plan election preparations. The administration has sent details of around 1,34,000 new voters to Chennai, from where the election identity cards are to issued.

“Our election management plan is ready. Officials have been briefed about their roles and responsibilities. Those facing issues in getting themselves enrolled in the voter list can get in touch with booth level officials and other officers,” Singh said.

Vaibhav Krishna, the senior superintendent of police, said special attention will be paid to sensitive areas wherein voters feel intimidated. “We have made all arrangements to ensure safe elections. Once the election dates are out, we will start taking action against antisocial elements and persons involved in the business of illicit liquor. We are keeping a tab on those involved in the smuggling of illegal weapons. Special forces will be deployed in sensitive areas to ensure that voters are able to cast their votes without intimidation,” Krishna said.

According to officials, as per the list of January 31, 2019, the gender ratio is 789 and the elector population ratio is 64.70. The total population of the district is 23,01,282.

Around 72,877 male, 61,883 female votes will be casting their ballots this election.

The district administration is also trying to make arrangements for under trial suspects to exercise their right. “We will be making arrangements for the prisoners to vote but we can’t reveal much about it right now,” the DM said.

The ECI has asked all districts to reach out to the maximum number of persons so that the country votes in a big number.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 05:34 IST