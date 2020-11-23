Man driving truck laden with 120 kgs marijuana arrested in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:14 IST

Greater Noida: A man, believed to be in his late thirties, was nabbed by the Greater Noida police on Monday for allegedly transporting 120 kilogrammes marijuana from Delhi.

The suspect was identified as Sanjay, a Delhi resident, According to police officers they had a tip-off from an informant about the narcotics being moved through the district, following which check points were set up.

Officers said Sanjay’s truck was stopped at one such point by the Bisrakh police and upon inspection, 120 kg of marijuana was found in the truck bed, which was allegedly being carried in small packets, they said. Police are unclear about the market value of the narcotic that was found but they suspect it to be around ₹20 lakh.

“He was nabbed following an informant’s input. The vehicle and the drugs were seized,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Harish Chander.

He said that the consignment was allegedly being taken from Delhi to Rajasthan. Police officials said that the narcotics had allegedly been brought from the Odisha-Jharkhand belt to the national capital a few days back and a portion of them was being smuggled further for circulation in Rajasthan.

“We are working on tracing the suppliers of the drugs and also the suspects to whom this was being taken, along with whoever else was involved in the operation. The driver was alone when he was captured but there are several other people involved in this and we are working on identifying them,” said the DCP.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.