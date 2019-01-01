Man reversing car mows down 23-year-old in Indirapuram

A 23-year-old man was killed after being caught between a speeding car and a wall in a building in Gyan Khand locality of Indirapuram on Monday morning. The police said the driver of the car, a security guard in the building, suddenly reversed the car at a high speed, hitting the victim who was standing behind the vehicle.

The accused, Ramesh Kumar, has been arrested and an FIR has been filed.

Police added that Ramesh was driving the car out of the basement of the building when the incident took place.

“The car was being driven in reverse gear and Ramesh suddenly backed the car up. The victim was cleaning the aforementioned vehicle and was crushed between it and an adjoining wall. He suffered critical injuries, primarily to his head,” Ravi Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.

Police said the victim, Ashish Kumar, used to iron clothes in the basement of the building and also cleaned flat owners’ vehicles.

“After being hit, my brother’s body hit the wall and was crushed between the wall and the car. We have filed a police complaint,” the victim’s brother, Aman, added.

The victim was from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. He had been living with his brother in Makanpur. The accused, Ramesh Kumar, is from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

“On the basis of the complaint by the victim’s family, we registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 304A (causing death by negligence), and arrested the driver. The car belonged to a local resident and has been seized,” the police officer added.

