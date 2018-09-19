Meat vendor arrested for trying to rape 7-yr-old girl in Greater Noida

A 25-year-old man from a village in Greater Noida’s Dankaur was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly attempting to rape a seven-year-old girl inside the premises of a private primary school.

According to police, Babloo Qureshi, a meat shop owner, on Monday night allegedly took the girl forcibly inside the school when she was on her way to a grocery shop. The distance between the minor’s house and the primary school is about 300 metres and both are located in a densely populated area of Dankaur. The child is not enrolled in any school and her father is a daily wage earner.

“Both the accused and minor belong to the same village. At 8pm, Babloo allegedly forcibly took the girl to a school and tried to rape her. However, the girl started shouting for help. Soon, a group of people entered the school premises and Babloo, fearing getting caught, left the girl and fled. The girl’s medical examination was done and based on the complaint of her father, we booked the accused and started the investigation,” Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, said.

The police have booked the accused under Section 376 of the Indian penal code for rape and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Qureshi was arrested early morning when he returned home. “Fearing a mob situation, Babloo escaped from the village and only returned early morning the next day to his house. One of our informants provided us a tip off and we picked him up from his residence. He was presented before the magistrate and sent to jail,” Pundir, said.

On the question of such an incident occurring inside a school premises, Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural) said, “The school shuts down in the evening and no person is present inside during the night. The accused is nowhere associated with the management of the school.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 02:44 IST