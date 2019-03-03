New bus service from Greater Noida’s Dankaur to Delhi’s Kashmere Gate

The UP state transport corporation started a new bus service on Friday connecting Greater Noida’s Dankaur and Delhi’s Kashmere Gate.

Under the 60km route, as many as 70 villages of Greater Noida and over 50 institutes located in the city’s Knowledge Park area will be covered, which will undertaken by one bus plying multiple times per day. “Many Delhi-based students travel to Greater Noida every day by changing multiple buses and Metro lines. Recently, several traders had approached me saying there should be better connectivity from Greater Noida villages to Delhi. So I took up this issue and a new route was started. Students will hugely benefit from this bus service,” Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar, said.

For now, the fare from Dankaur to Kashmere Gate has been fixed at Rs 78. “The route will cover not only institutes in Knowledge Park but also Noida International University, Gautam Budh University, Galgotia University, and Ayurveda University in Kasna. Recently, we had started a bus service from Dankaur to Pari Chowk and Noida Sector 37 bus station. We are also strengthening road network in Greater Noida with 100 new routes laid down in past 2 years,” he added.

Students said more bus services are needed on the route. “One bus cannot fulfill the need of students. Also, Metro rides are costly. We need more buses from Knowledge Park to Noida and Delhi,” Shubham Meena, a BCom student of Noida International University, said.

