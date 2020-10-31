e-paper
Home / Noida / New police stations proposed in Airport area for better policing

New police stations proposed in Airport area for better policing

noida Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:08 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to set up six new police stations for better policing now that the new international airport and other mega projects are coming up under its jurisdiction.

The work on airport project is expected to begin by mid-2021 and become operational three years later. In the meantime, Yeida is planning to develop the surrounding areas and investors who have bought land to set up factories, manufacturing units and other businesses are also expected to begin development soon.

“We have sent a proposal to the state government for setting up the six new police stations to handle the policing in a better manner in this region. We have proposed a dedicated police station for the airport and other stations will be useful in their respective areas. The authority will provide required land and other resources as and when we get an instruction from the government on this issue,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of Yeida.

The proposed police stations are in sectors 18 and 20 (allotted for residential projects), 22D, 21 (where the 1000-acre Film City is planned), 32 and near the Jewar airport.

There are 22 police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar district to handle the law and order situation. Currently, Gautam Budh Nagar has 3,869 police personnel — 42 inspectors, 459 sub-inspectors, 972 head constables and 2,396 constables. Officers said with the proposed new system, an additional 1,600 personnel will be posted to Gautam Budh Nagar.

“These and other resource enhancement measures are being comprehensively examined and will appropriately respond to City’s future requirements,’ said Alok Singh police commissioner Gautam Budh Nagar.

