New vending zone policy approved, Noida authority to issue fresh licences

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Thursday said it has decided to issue licences to vendors, as per the new guidelines for street vendors approved recently by the UP government. Officials said the exercise of issuing new licences and removing illegal vendors will help them in reducing congestion across the city.

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 2, 2018, approved the Livelihood Protection and Street Vendor Settlement Guidelines, 2018, under the Section 36 of the Street vendors (livelihood protection and street vendor settlement) Act, 2014. The new guidelines will be applicable in all industrial areas such as Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

“The legal department is studying the guidelines. We will form a committee, as per the guidelines, and the committee will start issuing licences to vendors. We have tentatively identified the vending zones. But the committee will have a look at all vending zones and finalise the same,” RK Mishra, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

According to the new guidelines, no vending activity is permitted on footpaths, flyovers, foot overbridges and other walkways. The vendors cannot play music as it will cause a nuisance to public. The committee will renew licences after every three years.

“We have approved vending zones over the last five years. But the committee will review these zones and finalise them. We will allow vendors to operate in sectors 62, 63, phase-2, sectors 18, 27, commercial areas, industrial areas and certain residential areas,” a Noida authority official said.

Vendors are presently deprived of all civic amenities and are engaged in their businesses on roadsides, thereby causing traffic congestion. Their activities also pose inconveniences to the public, particularly pedestrians.

“The new guidelines have made it clear that footpaths and other walkways cannot be used by vendors to do business. We will keep this in mind while allotting space to vendors,” the official said.

The committee will finalise a fee for vendors by March-end and start issuing the licences. There are around 1,000 vendors in the city as per the earlier estimate of the Noida authority. A fresh survey is also on the book.

As per the guidelines, a person, who earns his livelihood as a vendor and does not have other businesses, will be eligible to get a licence.

What the rules say