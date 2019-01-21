‘No flats, no votes in 2019’: Aggrieved Amrapali homebuyers protest against UP government, Centre

Around 200 Amrapali Group homebuyers on Sunday protested against the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming it had failed to resolve their issues over the past eight years.

The buyers, from all housing projects of the Amrapali Group in Noida and Greater Noida, gathered at the Noida Stadium sports complex in Sector 21A around 12.30pm, and took a rally out from the stadium to the office of Noida Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) Pankaj Singh in Sector 26. The protestors said they would protest every week.

The buyers shouted slogans saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath should ensure buyers get possession of their flats, or “we will not come out to vote in the [2019] general elections”.

“Our slogan is ‘ghar nahi toh vote nahi’ (no flats, no votes). We will protest every weekend to wake the government up to our grievances. Our demands are that the government create a dedicated stress fund, ensure we do not have to pay home loan instalments and give us rebates on taxes,” KK Kaushal, a buyer, said. Many aggrieved homebuyers in September 2017 filed cases in the Supreme Court (SC), but, buyers said, justice was still elusive for them.

According to the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), which conducted a survey following a SC direction, there are 15 housing projects and one commercial project started by Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida. The firm was supposed to finish 46,575 dwelling units in these projects and requires Rs 8,550 crore to deliver these units, the NBCC survey revealed.

“A high-level committee had also recommended that there should be a stress fund to be used to ensure delivery in halted realty projects. But both the UP government and the Centre have not done anything to resolve our issues. If it continues, we will intensify our agitation,” Richa Nigam, another buyer, said.

Buyers ended their protest around 2pm after MLA Pankaj Singh, on a call, assured them help.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 12:20 IST