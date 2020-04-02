Noida: 10 arrested for offering namaz on terrace despite lockdown

noida

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:01 IST

At least 10 men were arrested by the Sector 20 police on Wednesday and Thursday for gathering at a house in Sector 16 to offer namaaz despite the ongoing lockdown. The gathering was also in violation of Section 144 implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Wednesday around 6 pm through a video which was being circulating online in which a dozen men could be seen offering namaaz on the terrace of a house in Sector 16’s JJ Colony.

“It was found that the men had gathered during the day to offer prayers. While six of them--a father, four sons and a brother-in-law--are from the same family, the others were relatives and neighbours and had gathered at the house despite the lockdown,” said RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

Section 144, which was first imposed in the district on February 16 for two months and then again on March 18, bars the assembly of more than four people at one place.

The incident comes in the back drop of concerns over numerous religious gatherings across NCR and the country, held before countrywide lockdown came into force, becoming hot spots.

“The owner of the house, Sadiq, was arrested yesterday while nine others were held later. Two of the men, including an elderly man, are missing. We hope to nab then soon because the lockdown is in force,” the SHO said.

A three-week nationwide lockdown, to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country, was made effective March 25.

“Wednesday’s incident was brought to our attention through social media after which we took suo motu cognizance and filed case against 12 people. None of them is a cleric and they lived separately so they should not have gathered in this manner at all,” said Singh.

The suspects were booked under relevant sections of National Disaster Management Act-2005 , the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseased Act-1897 and Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).