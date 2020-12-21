Noida authority starts waste-to-compost plant to get rid of horticulture waste

noida

In order to get rid of tonnes of horticulture waste such as dry leaves from about 600 city parks and green belts, the Noida authority on Monday started a waste-to-compost plant at its Sector 8 nursery. The plant will service Noida’s all 56 sectors and the compost so produced would be used in the city’s green belts and parks, officials said.

The plant is expected to help the authority save at least ₹4 lakh a month on buying compost, the officials said, adding that it will also help reduce such waste reaching the overloaded landfill site.

“The authority will use compost from this plant at all city parks, green belts and other green zones. We have directed the horticulture department to prepare a detailed roadmap to make use of compost produced by the plant,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

According to the authority, it will collect two tonnes horticulture waste from 56 sectors and bring it to the Sector 8 plant, where four pits have been constructed. The pits -- each having dimension of 5 feet deep, 5 feet wide and 50 feet in length -- will produce 30kg of compost daily, the officials said.

“As per the process, a shredder machine will cut the waste into small pieces and then we will put the same into pits. The waste is put in layers covered by cow dung and water. The process takes a month to produce compost. The cycle will continue to produce regular compost after a month when one cycle will be over,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The authority said that the compost that will be produced at the nursery will be adequate to meet the demands of the city parks. “The best part about this plant is that it will reduce the waste that goes to landfill. Besides, we will be able to make sure our parks are not littered with horticulture waste,” said Singh.

The officials said that as of now one plant is adequate, and if need be in future then another plant will be made at any other location.